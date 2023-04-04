2
Elon Musk replaces iconic Twitter bird logo with a dog icon; here's why

New Twitter Logo1212 Twitter introduces new logo for Twitter

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: businesstoday.in

Elon Musk has changed the Twitter logo, bidding goodbye to the signature bird logo, and replacing it with a doge meme. When you open the Twitter web, the loading screen will show the new Twitter logo of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired the Doge meme. The display picture of Twitter’s homepage is also replaced by the same.

Elon Musk announced the new logo on Twitter by posting a screenshot of a conversation with the caption “as promised”. The screenshot shows a conversation between Musk and a Twitter user “Chairman” with handle “@WSBChairman” where he suggested “just buy twitter” and “change the bird logo to a doge”. To this, Musk responded saying “Haha that would sick”.

It is speculated that this could be an April Fools' joke that showed up two days late or it could be much bigger than that. With this little stunt, the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gone up by 10 percent. However, it is still lower than its peak price in May 2021.

Notably, Musk is facing a $258 million racketeering lawsuit that accused him of operating a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin.

A new logo with new checkmarks

In other news, Musk announced that all the legacy accounts on the platform will lose their blue checkmarks starting April 1. While the verification sign has vanished for many, reportedly Musk does not have enough staff to get done with the procedure faster.



