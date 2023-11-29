Business

Business
0

Emerging luxury Real Estate markets in Ghana

Emerging luxury Real Estate markets in Ghana

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: Vaal Real Estate

Ghana's real estate sector has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, driven by a rapidly expanding middle class, increased foreign investment, and a wave of Ghanaians returning from abroad.

This growth is particularly apparent in the high-end luxury property market, which caters to wealthy locals, expatriates, and overseas investors.

Several factors make Ghana an attractive emerging market for luxury real estate:

Economic growth and political stability

● Ghana has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with GDP growth averaging over 6% annually since 2011. It's rapidly transitioning to a service-based economy.

● Increased oil and gas production since 2010 has boosted export revenues.

● Ghana is a politically stable democracy with relatively low corruption. This makes it appealing for foreigners looking to invest in real estate.

● A growing middle class with higher disposable incomes is fueling demand for upscale housing.



Source: Vaal Real Estate
