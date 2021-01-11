Enable private sector participation in renewable energy – Energy expert

Ghana plans to generate 10% of its electricity from renewable energy by the year 2030

Ghana’s quest of generating 10 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by the year 2030 will be a mirage if all the bureaucratic processes are not removed and the right investment boosted, energy strategist and lead technical consultant to COPEC, Dr. Yusif Suleman has said.

According to him, it is imperative to create an enabling environment for the private sector participation in the renewable sector to effectively and meaningfully contribute to the development of the renewable space.



His caution is coming at a time Ghana has had to extend its 10 percent of renewable energy in the national energy mix to 2030 due to structural challenges.



But speaking in an interview with Class Business’ Pious Kojo Backah, Dr. Suleman was of the view that unless the country is able to do something different it cannot achieve the said target.



He said: “We’ve shifted the target again to 2030 are we going to do something different? If we’re able to do something different then we are on our way to achieving this target but if we are unable to do something different we can be sure that it’s going to be a mirage again.”

Dr Suleman advised that: “First of all, we need to create an enabling environment that will enable the private sector to participate. The bureaucratic procedures that are hitherto put in place that obstruct investment drive, that doesn’t allow licensing easy for renewables, those bottlenecks must be dealt with.”



He added that: “Investment in the area is typically low and that is how come we don’t have so much efficiency in the area.



“Now if there is so much investment in the area of renewables, it could translate into more efficiency in the production of renewable energy and if renewable energy becomes efficient, then it will be competitive to the thermal generation mix.



“In any case, most renewable energy are now competitive with the thermal generation mix so to the effect that the renewables are able to contribute to making the environment safer, to contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide that is going to be released into the atmosphere it will help in the green energy fight and the climate change accord.”