Energy Minister leads sector officials to explore potential partnerships in Trinidad and Tobago

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with other energy sector officials during the visit

Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has led a delegation of energy sector officials in the upstream petroleum sector to Trinidad and Tobago to gain insights into best practices, explore advanced technologies and identify potential partnerships.

The delegation includes officials from the Petroleum Commission (PC), Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BEST) and GOIL PLC.



According to the minister, the visit is aimed at enhancing the linkage between the Ghanaian upstream and downstream petroleum sectors with the overarching objective of ensuring value maximisation and retention.



“We are here in Trinidad to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration between Ghana and Trinidadian oil and gas stakeholders and we intend to enter to a marriage that benefits our two countries,” the minister said.



“Trinidad and Tobago with its long history and expertise in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining and transportation will be a viable partner to the Ghanaian oil and gas and allied industries to support the country’s industrialization agenda,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh added.



The working visit to Trinidad and Tobago will include site visits to oil refineries, storage terminals and transportation facilities.

It will also include meetings with government officials, industry executives and technical experts with the aim of discussing issues of mutual interest between the energy sectors of the two countries.



On February 20, 2024, Ghanaian officials visited Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Limited; a wholly owned state enterprise with the mandate to ensure the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.



The Energy Minister also held extensive discussions with management of the lake and gave an indication of further talks on the manufacturing of bitumen emulsions for the mutual benefit of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago.



Management of the lake however expressed their readiness to engage Ghana on a long-standing commercial partnership for the collective growth and advancement of the parties.



The working visit seeks to explore advanced technologies in various areas of the oil and gas value chain and is expected help foster stronger ties and collaboration between the energy sectors of Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago.

MA/NOQ



