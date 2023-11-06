Energy Ministry, VRA to update Parliament on Akosombo Dam spillage on Nov 8

Akosombo Dam spillage

The Minister of Energy and the Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) have been asked by Parliament to appear before the House to update it on the disaster caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The minister and the VRA are expected to appear before Parliament on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament last week, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said his outfit has taken full responsibility for the happenings and will make sure to update the house accordingly.



“Even though VRA is under the Ministry of Energy, we take responsibility. It is a national disaster, an emergency. It is not only affecting people in the South. I would have requested even more time, but since this house also needs to be informed about what is going on and the government’s response activities, I am not the lead government agency.



“There is an inter-ministerial advisory team, but we will take responsibility and come to inform you about what VRA has done and hasn’t done once we have completed everything… And I do pledge that if it is next week Wednesday, I will be here with VRA,” he stated.

