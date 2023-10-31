Energy expert makes case for nuclear energy mix

Energy expert, Dr Micheal Goff

An energy expert has made a case for the integration of nuclear power into Ghana's energy mix.

The proposition came during the Nuclear energy summit held in Accra.



The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S Department of Energy, Dr Micheal Goff, who was speaking at the event, made a persuasive case for the inclusion of nuclear power in the nation's energy mix.



He outlined a strategic argument for diversifying energy resources, addressing the heightened demand for energy security and climate mitigation.



“The maturation of these technologies simultaneously with the heightened demand for energy security and climate mitigation presents a once in a generation opportunity for nuclear energy to help address the many challenges we are all facing today. This is where you all can play a role as leaders of the African continent. Here at this summit, consider whether and how nuclear fits into your energy future.



“Your peers will look to you as the decisions you all make as you consider when and if nuclear energy makes sense for your country. Advanced nuclear technologies are ready and are great choices for your current and future needs. This is an important consideration in making the decision to move forward on nuclear energy is the partner you choose,” he said.



Dr. Goff noted that advanced nuclear technologies are ready and viable options for current and future energy needs.

He also stressed that the decision to pursue nuclear energy involves careful consideration of the partnership with technology providers, emphasising the necessity of a trustworthy, non-weaponising relationship.



“Nuclear energy is unique, not a traditional business transaction but it's really a 100-year relationship with the country of the technology provider. Not only is the technology part of the relationship but so is the regulatory regime and the safety and security considerations from the country of the technology provider.



“That relationship is important and one that must come from a trust and partner that will not weaponize energy needs as some countries have done so recently in the past few years,” he added.







On the sidelines of the energy summit, former Senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo maintained that Ghana is ready to regulate and manage nuclear energy.



He emphasised the comprehensive systems are in place within the Nuclear Energy Commission to manage and regulate nuclear power in the country.

“The Nuclear Energy Commission, we have established a system more than any other country in Africa to regulate, control and to regulate nuclear energy. So you can't allow nuclear power to develop without regulating it, and that is most important because of the risk associated also with the development of nuclear power. But we have got all the institutions there to control our universities, there are studies going on with nuclear energy, so I don't think we have a problem,” he said.







