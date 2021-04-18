Establish Ghana-Canada business council to facilitate trade – Trade Minister proposes

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has proposed to Canada’s Ambassador to Ghana for the establishment of a Ghana-Canada Business Council.

According to the minister, the council when actualized will act as a platform to facilitate trade and investments and commercial relation challenges between the two countries.



Making the proposal during a courtesy call on the minister by the Canadian Ambassador, Ms. Kati Csaba, Alan Kyerematen proffered that the council would offer prospects of a vital engagement in the business space and private sector development.



“The Council will further support the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s on-going efforts to identify business opportunities and other trade and investments related activities that could be exploited by the private sector operators of both countries for the enhancement of bilateral economic, trade and investment co-operation,” Alan Kyeremanten said.



The Trade Minister gave the assurance that Ghana was poised to serve as an entry point for Canadian investors within the Sub-region of regional market opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which could boast of an estimated market size of over 1.2 billion consumers.

Canadian High Commissioner, Kati Csaba in her remarks lauded the idea of establishing a business council between the two countries in Ghana.



She pointed that Ghana serving as the host secretariat of the AfCFTA was essential to actualize such a move.



Ms. Csaba added that Canada was looking into the prospects of how it would make some benefits from the AfCFTA linkages in order to increase its trade regime.



"We are conscious of Ghana's initiative to move beyond aid and move towards more mature relations with other countries," she concluded.