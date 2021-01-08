Establishing a strong economy is focus of my 2nd term – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated establishing a strong economy will be the main preoccupation of his second term as President of Ghana.

In his inaugural address for a second four-year term today in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said a strong economy will generate jobs for young people and enhance living standards to the levels Ghanaians expect.



President Akufo-Addo also urged all Ghanaians to continue to be active participants in growing the economy of Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo said: “Today, our economy, even in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19, continues to show resilience and a much faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged, and was, indeed, one of the fastest growing economies in the world in 2020.

Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for foreign direct investment, with the presence in the country of some of the world’s largest conglomerates attesting to this fact.



Establishing a strong economy, undergoing structural transformation to value-added activities, which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards, will be the main preoccupation of my second term”.