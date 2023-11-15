Ethics certification for bankers launched to reduce banking fraud, theft

The Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers has launched the ethics certification programme to reduce issues of banking fraud and theft in the industry.

According to the Institute, this seeks to strengthen trust and reputation, prevent corruption and fraud, promote responsible practices, prevent future financial crises, and enhance customer trust and loyalty.



As part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the Institute, a newly redesigned flagship Chartered Banker (ACIB) curriculum and an ethics certification programme were launched.



These new professional development programmes would help create the required specialised knowledge and improve competency for the benefit of the industry.



The governor of the Bank of Ghana who gave his remarks at the conference said: “More importantly, it would help banking professionals imbibe the right ethical values to contribute to building the right ethical culture in the various institutions. Let me add that the ethics certification is for all employees working in the banking industry, and all bank staff must complete the certification programme and be recertified annually. Fit and proper assessment for key management positions should also include ethics certification. These are initiatives that the Bank of Ghana firmly supports.”



He added that the newly redesigned Chartered Banker qualification is relevant to all employees of banks.



“To build a professional and sustainable banking industry, professional qualification, and continuous professional development for those working in the industry must be taken seriously. Just as lawyers and doctors pursue approved courses of study, so must bankers. This will ensure the sustainable development of the financial sector,” he added.





