Even with Ghana's economic challenges, there are still opportunities for investors - Owusu-Ankomah

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has called on investors and Ghanaians living in the diaspora to not rescind their decision to invest in Ghana.

According to him, despite Ghana's economic challenges, there are still many investment opportunities in the country.



Speaking at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in the United Kingdom and monitored by GhanaWeb Business on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Papa Owusu-Ankomah stressed that Ghana was a good place for investment in Africa.



He, therefore, called on all investors to deploy the requisite technology and modern digital approaches that will help partner with Ghanaian businesses for a win-win situation.



He said, “It is my expectation that by the end of this summit, deals and partnerships will have been brokered, which will ultimately lead to an accelerated growth of Ghana’s economy…Even with our economic challenges as a country, there are still many opportunities for investors in Ghana.”



“I therefore urge participants to look closely at Ghana, as a good place for doing business and deploy the requisite technology and modern digital approaches that will help partner with Ghanaian businesses for a win-win situation,” Mr Owusu-Ankomah said.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the keynote speaker of the third edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit held in the United Kingdom.



