0
Menu
Business

Exchange rate: Negative speculations affecting forex market - COKA

Exchange Rate 435721735 1000 1 File Photo

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: purefmonline.com

There have been red flags raised over the plummeting cedi value and its effect on businesses since the beginning of this year, 2022.

However, a former Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is of the view that the currency fluctuations are a natural outcome of floating exchange rates, which is the norm for most major economies.

In an interview with Joel of Oyerepa Breakfast show on Monday, October 24, COKA admits that times are hard but blamed it partly on speculations being made by Ghanaians in recent times.

He says the louder the speculations, the more the forex market responds negatively.

“I think it’s high time we as a people tone down on unnecessary speculations. Government admits times are hard, and it’s not only in Ghana. It’s a global phenomenon. Not a single country across the world is spared. So let’s tone down a bit. We’re not doing our economy any good by speculating. The panic reaction to the exchange rate is as a result of our usual ‘noise making’ which in the long run will do us no good.”

Sounding hopeful, he added that a country’s economic performance could influence the exchange rate, regardless, there’s hope.

"I want to assure Ghanaians that all is not lost. Just as there’s a rise, there could be a fall in the exchange rate. But for now, let us tone down. It’s a sure way to get our economy back in shape, he stressed.

Source: purefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC