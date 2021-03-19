FAO Rep to Ghana presents Letters of Credence to Foreign Affairs minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey with the new FAO Rep to Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has received Letters of Credence from the Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to Ghana, Ms. Joycelyn Gayden Brown Hall.

During the meeting, the Minister thanked the FAO for its excellent cooperation that successive governments of Ghana have as far back as since its presence in the country in 1978.



She also explained that the agriculture continues to be the largest source of employment in Ghana, comprised of mostly small-holder farmers, whose output are heavily dependent on unpredictable weather conditions.



She said that it is the reason the government of Ghana, attaching great importance to developments in the agricultural sector as it is relevant to poverty reduction, has invested in many projects in that regard.



"Thus is why the Government of Ghana’s flagship initiatives of ‘Planting for Food & Jobs’, ‘Rearing for Food & Jobs’ and ‘One Village One Dam’, which are all primarily aimed at increasing food production, addressing the issue of food insecurity in the country and the creation of jobs for the youthful Ghanaian population were created," she said.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also highlighted the government’s value addition strategy aimed at rapidly ramping up agro-processing, supplementary to ongoing initiatives to boost food security such as the reduction in retail prices of seeds, provision of subsidized fertilizer, hybrid seeds and agrochemicals to over 42,000 smallholder farmers nationwide.



She also mentioned the implementation of a warehouse receipt systems for farmers to assist them to store their harvest, in anticipation of an appreciated price to protect farmers in this coronavirus period.



She also indicated that plans are far advanced for the revamping of existing mechanization centers with support from the private sector to establish, manage and provide affordable mechanization services to farmers as well as the setting up of greenhouse facilities.



Also, there will be trainings held for the youth in related management, she added, explaining that these initiatives are all geared towards making agriculture attractive to the youth as a sustainable means of livelihood.