FDA to cause arrest of illegal operators in the food value chain - Samuel Kwakye

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Eastern Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, Mr. Samuel Kwakye says they are going to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to enforce part seven section 97(1) of the public health acts, 851, 2012 which states “A person shall not manufacture, import, export, distribute, sell or supply food or expose food for sale unless the Authority has registered the food” to clamp down on all illegal operators in the food chain industry to help sanitize the industry which will led to safeguarding public health and safety.

He was speaking during a stakeholder engagement and training program for water manufacturing producers in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The aim of the engagement was to foster a good relationship with their stakeholders.



Speaking during the engagement, the Eastern Regional Head of the FDA, Mr. Samuel Kwakye said the water producing industry is very important and it is the vision of the FDA to help them to sustain their business, he further said the industry is very essential and they should continue to hold the fort.



Mr. Kwakye reiterated that, the key responsibility of the FDA is to ensure product quality and safety and called on them to continue to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in their daily activities that will assure the quality and safety of their products.



Speaking during the program Mr. Kwakye said “it is not the priority of the Food and Drugs Authority to make things difficult for you and coming to FDA should not be a problem” he stressed.

He further called on them to “Report all illegal manufacturers to the FDA to help the authority sanitize the industry and the market because their water is not good and it is not helping the FDA and general public, we will maintain your confidentiality” he added.



Mr. Richard Abotsivia, Vice Chairman National Association of Sachet & Packaged Water Producers said their association was not left out of the hardship of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and called for some relieves to cushion their operations.



He also said they are ready to collaborate with the authority to flush out illegal operators who are manufacturing in their bedrooms to the authority to face sanctions to help sanitise the industry.



He ended by commending the FDA for their responsiveness over the years and support which has helped them to grow their business.