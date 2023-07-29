FDA warns operators of body enhancement products

Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority has warned persons involved in the manufacturing, selling, and advertising of unregistered body enhancement products.

The FDA said such acts are illegal and can have adverse health implications for consumers.



“The FDA as part of its routine market surveillance and monitoring activities has noted with utmost concern how some companies are producing, selling, and advertising body enhancements products with no authorization from the Authority and in contravention of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851),” a statement from the FDA on July 29 said.



The Authority also said sections 111 and 114 of the Public Health Act 851 of 2012 mandate anyone in manufacturing and advertising regulated products seek the approval of the FDA before offering them for sale to the general public.

Companies that perpetuate such acts are by this press statement warned to cease the production, manufacture, selling, and advertisements of such products with immediate effect. Pursuant to this provision and in line with our mandate to protect public health and safety, the FDA will not hesitate to prosecute companies that are found to be flouting the law.



“The Authority will not relent on its mandate to protect the well-being of the consuming public. Therefore, the public is urged not to patronize such products as their quality and safety cannot be guaranteed,” FDA added.



