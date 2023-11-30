FIDO expands its credit facility to business owners with the launch of FidoBiz

FidoBiz is open to all registered business owners

Source: FIDO

FIDO, a leading financial services provider is proud to announce the launch of FidoBiz, a revolutionary credit and financing facility tailored for business owners.

Fido, renowned for its innovative financial solutions, has once again expanded its offerings to support the entrepreneurial spirit and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.



FidoBiz is aimed at giving business owners the financial boost they require by addressing their unique needs and providing them with quick and hassle-free financing. With no paperwork, no collateral, no queues, and a seamless online application process, FidoBiz aims to empower entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth and resilience.



FidoBiz is open to all registered business owners. A one-time registration is required on the Fido App, along with the submission of specific documentation necessary to verify business ownership and evaluate one's eligibility.



Additionally, it is worth noting that existing Fido customers who have registered on the Fido app and have a positive credit history are also eligible.



Head of FidoBiz Ghana, Joseph Maxwell Appiah on the launch of the new feature has reiterated FIDO’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower individuals and entrepreneurs to capture opportunities in Africa.

“We are steadfast in our effort to support the success of entrepreneurs and we believe expanding our credit financing to business owners is a step in the right direction,” he said.



FidoBiz comes at a time when businesses need financial flexibility and stability more than ever. Whether it's expanding their operations, purchasing equipment, or navigating unforeseen challenges, FidoBiz stands as a reliable partner for businesses striving for success.



Fido invites business owners to power up their aspirations with FidoBiz. Together, let's unleash the full potential of your business. Fido App is available on Google Play and Apple Store and via the official short code*998#.







