FULL TEXT: Q3 2023 Ghana Business Sustainability Report

ESG plays a critical role to growth and sustainability of businesses

The third edition of the quarterly Ghana Business Sustainability Report has been released.

The report takes a comprehensive look at an overview of mining regulations in Ghana, the integration of social considerations under ESG into business operations, emerging financial trends, the future of work, the current dynamics in trade and their implications for taxation and dispute settlements.



It also explored the sustainable impact of a Ghanaian company, SolarTaxi that seeks to promote a greener environment through the use of electric vehicles and many other insightful topics.



In a forward to the report, Richard Nunekpeku, the Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC underscored the importance of business sustainability modules in a new era.



“In an era of profound transformation within the business landscape, we find ourselves confronted with challenges that extend beyond the traditional pursuit of profitability. The imperative of sustainability has emerged as a general concern, shaping the strategies and actions of forward-thinking businesses in their pursuit of enduring successes.”

