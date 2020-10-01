Fan Milk dominates trading for two straight sessions while stock market closes flat

The GSE Financial Index remained unchanged at yesterday’s level of 1,675.63

Market Summary The benchmark index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,856.56 with a -17.75% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.16 billion.

The SAS Manufacturing Index closed flat at 2,028.66 with a year-to-date return of -41.77% for the eighth successive session.



Trading activity surged as 6,649,360 shares valued at GH¢6,881,509 changed hands from 371,664 shares valued at GH¢572,668 in the previous session.

Fan Milk dominated trades by volume and value for two straight sessions, accounting for 98.27% of the total volume traded and 98.75% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

