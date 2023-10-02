Fetu Afahye boosts the patronage of businesses in Oguaa

Celebrants of Fetu festival patronising a business

Correspondence from the Central Region

Many businesses within the Cape Coast Metropolis and its environs are seeing massive patronage during the celebration of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



Hotel rooms, guest houses and other residential spaces are fully booked by visitors and foreign nationals who are in the town to experience the festival.



Checks and observations done by the Ghanaweb indicate that the rooms were booked about two to three months prior to the festival.



Other institutions have taken advantage of cashing out, making sales and advertising their products to the populace.



Telecommunication companies such as MTN, Vodafone, At among others have begun receiving a high level of patronage as many clients made use of their products.

The week-long festival has seen several activities such as Akom’s night, Refatta, free health screening, old school nights and others to portray the rich culture and tradition of the Oguaaman.



Commercial motor riders known as 'okada or Pragyia’ and taxi drivers are busily cashing out in the area.



Food joints, pubs, restaurants and clubs have not been left out and are seen doing brisk business.



A cross-section of business owners interviewed by GhanaWeb noted that the patronage had been good and predicted an increase in sales as visitors are expected to arrive by the close of the day.



Mr. Kwame Gyasi, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) advised the public to visit various tourist sites within the area to increase revenue for development.

He noted that sites such as Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and the Kakum National Park among others within the area were accessible and foreign nationals should take the opportunity and visit to explore the area before the celebration ends.



The Food and Drugs Authority has also advised the public to be vigilant and cautious about drinks, foods and beverages they purchase during the festive season.



The authority noted that many products have arrived in the area and even though it is working hard to fish out the fake ones, individuals must be responsible for buying from accredited vendors for safety.



