Finance Minister has no social media accounts – Ministry cautions public

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has no social media accounts, the Finance Ministry has said.



A disclaimer issued by the Public Relations Unit of the ministry said its attention has been drawn to numerous social media accounts bearing the name of Ken Ofori-Atta, the sector minister.



“We wish to state categorically that Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta does not have or use any of the social media accounts, either Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WeChat or Instagram,” the ministry cautioned.

“The general public is therefore urged to disregard any use of social media handles bearing the name @Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, @Ken Ofori-Atta, Ken Ofori Atta, @Ken Ofori_Atta or any such handles,” it added.



The ministry however urged the public to only regard information dispensed from its official Facebook and Twitter account; https://www.facebook.com/ministryoffinanceghana and https://twitter.com/MoF_Ghana



