Finance Ministry lists potential implications of passing anti-gay bill into law

The Ministry of Finance has highlighted a number of potential implications in passing the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill into law.

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the anti-LGBT+ bill following an unanimous decision by lawmakers in the House.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



Following its passage, the Ministry of Finance in a statement has outlined the potential impact of the bill on the 2024 budget and therefore called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to defer signing the bill into law.



The Ministry, for instance, warned that any attempts to sign the bill into law will result in severe repercussions and impede on Ghana’s financial support from the institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF.



“The expected US$300 million financing from the First Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support) which is currently pending Parliamentary approval might not be disbursed by the Bank when it is approved by Parliament,” the Ministry stated.



“On-going negotiations on the Second Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (Budget Support) amounting to US$300 million may be suspended and on-going negotiations for US$250 million to support the Ghana Financial Stability Fund may be suspended,” it added.

The Ministry however made some recommendations by urging the President to engage with religious bodies to discuss the potential implications of signing the bill and establish a robust coalition and framework for supporting key development initiatives.



"The Presidency may have a structured engagement with local conservative forces such as religious bodies and faith-based organisations to communicate the economic implications of the passage of the 'Anti-LGBTQ' Bill and to build a stronger coalition and a framework for supporting key development initiative that is likely to be affected,” it urged.



"The President may have to defer assenting to the Bill until the court rules on the legal issues tabled by key national stakeholders (CSOs and CHRAJ)," the Ministry of Finance stated.



See the full statement below:







