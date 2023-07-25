Finance Ministry postpones budget reading for the third time

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance has postponed the reading of the 2023 mid-year budget review statement in parliament.

The budget reading which was supposed to be delivered on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after the ministry reviewed its July 27th date has now been slated for Monday, July 31, 2023.



The presentation is in accordance with the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 Act 921.



This Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year budget review statement on the economic policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



The presentation also aims to provide a platform for government to update parliament and citizens on its economic progress, as well as, outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.

