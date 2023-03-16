1
Fire at Kejetia: Over 8,000 shops at Kejetia market reportedly used one electricity meter

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

It has been confirmed by Hello FM's Samson Kwame Nyamekye that the over eight thousand shops at Kejetia market in Kumasi used a single meter since its completion in December 2018.

Parts of the Kejetia market, one of the monumental projects in the Asanti regional capital, Kumasi, was engulfed in fire which burnt wares estimated at millions of Ghana Cedis.

Market Shut Down

The Kejetia market in Kumasi has been shut temporarily for an assessment of the extent of damage caused to the facility in Wednesday’s fire.

The first and second floors of the market went in flames late Wednesday, destroying some shops.

Background

The Kejetia Market was constructed at a cost of $259million million. It is the first phase of the larger Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project, which is now in the second phase.

Construction work on the Kejetia Market, which began in July 2015, comprised the redevelopment of the Old Kejetia Transport Terminial into a market complex.

It was handed over to the KMA in December 2018.

