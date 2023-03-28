0
Fire incident: Kejetia Market Board recommends closure of 700 shops

Kejetia Market Fire Fire Kejetia market was gutted by fire

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Board of the Kejetia market in Kumasi has recommended the closure of about 700 shops in the Market after structural integrity test was done on the market building following a fire outbreak.

On March 14, 2023 about 33 shops were burnt completely by the fire which destroyed items worth several thousands of Cedis.

The integrity of the facility was conducted by the Brazilian construction firm that constructed the market.

Addressing the media in a Kumasi, Amoamanhene, Nana Agyenim Boateng who is Vice chairman of the Kejetia Market board disclosed that a number of beams holding the market structure has been affected by the fire which makes it risky for traders to trade in the market.

