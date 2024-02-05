First National Bank announces partnership with MTN MoMo

Executive Director of First National Bank, Sylvia Inkoom

Source: First National Bank

First National Bank Ghana is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mobile Money Limited to offer MoMo services across all channels. This partnership aligns with the bank's refreshed brand and our commitment to providing helpful, easy, and safe banking to Ghanaians.

The MoMo services offered by First National Bank Ghana will allow customers to send and receive money, pay bills, buy airtime, and access other financial services on their mobile devices. The service is easy to use, and the fees are affordable.



"We are committed to providing innovative and convenient banking solutions to our customers, and the partnership with Mobile Money Limited allows us to do just that," says Sylvia Inkoom, Executive Director of First National Bank.



The MoMo service will be available to all existing customers of First National Bank Ghana on various channels, including the Mobile Money App, branches, MTN MoMo agents, and on short code *170#. This service can be accessed in all First National Bank branches and at all First National Bank Accredited Agency Plus Partner points nationwide.

"We are excited to partner with Mobile Money Limited to offer MoMo services across all channels," says Akweley Laryea, Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank Ghana. "This partnership allows us to expand our range of payment options and make banking more accessible and convenient for our customers."



This service is available to all First National Bank customers and MTN MoMo merchants nationwide from February 05, 2024.



For more information on the MoMo services offered by First National Bank Ghana, please visit our website or any of our branches.