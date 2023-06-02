Fisherfolk want more than a month to observe closed season - Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has asserted that some fisherfolk have called on her outfit to extend the period for the observation of the closed season.

The observation of the closed season is to ensure that there is no depletion of fish stock in the country's water bodies.



This stock recovery strategy deployed by the Fisheries and aquaculture ministry is to reduce the pressure on the sea.



Speaking at the National Blue Economy Summit held in Accra, Mavis Hawa Koomson said, "Our fishers used to observe the closed season in their own local way. That is not going for fishing on Tuesdays and some other days which the chiefs and some of the fishermen are even calling for more months."



"The way we even observe the closed season, it is not even up to a month because when the moon sets, they don't go for fishing because they are not able to get fish and so implementing one month closed season was basically two weeks and some of them are requesting that we extend the number of months for observing the closed season," she stated.



Mavis Hawa Koomson noted that the declaration of this year's closed season would be held in Cote d'Ivoire.



She said the observation of the closed season will not be done by Ghana only as other countries; Liberia, Nigeria, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Benin would be roped in.

Ghana's fisheries closed season is part of a regional fisheries management measure to protect the environment and ensure the conservation of marine life.



It is also to secure the sustainability of the ocean and the well-being of the people and communities that depend on them.



The closed season is backed by law - Fishing Act 2002 Act 625.







ESA/FNOQ