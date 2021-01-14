Food contributed 59.1 percent to total inflation in December last year – GSS

Within the Food Division, Vegetables (24.2%) was the Subclass with the highest rate of inflation

The GSS said on Wednesday, January 13 that this is the highest contribution recorded since April 2020 when COVID-19 started to affect Ghana.



The increased rate of food inflation is the predominant reason for increased overall inflation, as, without this increase, year-on-year inflation would have been lower than last month.



Overall month-on-month Food inflation was 1.5% (1.2 percentage point higher than last month and higher than both on average in 2020 and in the same month last year).

Similar to Food, Alcoholic Beverages and Tabacco saw a relatively high month-on-month inflation (0.9%). In contrast to Food inflation, Non-Food inflation decreased, from to 7.7% this month as compared to 8.3% last month and 8.5% on average in 2020. Month-on-month Non-Food inflation was 0.4%.



After a few months of high inflation for Transport, December saw low inflation for Transport (4.8% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month as compared to an average 7.8% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month for 2020)



Compared to both the average month-on-month inflation for different Divisions in the regions on average over the year 2020 and to the same month-on-month inflation indicators for December 2019, December 2020 recorded comparatively high inflation numbers.



The nation inflation rate for December 2020 was 10.4 percent.