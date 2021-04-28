Food prices increase in Kumasi

A bag of beans had increased from GH₵300.00 to GH₵400.00

Food prices in the major and satellite markets in the Kumasi Metropolis, have increased over the past weeks.

The development, the market women and traders blame on the recent increases in the prices of fuel, which had resulted in high transportation charges.



A market survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the first three days of the week at Agogo, Jachie and Kejetia markets indicates that prices of food items have gone up in the city.



At Kejetia market for instance, a bunch of medium-sized plantains, which was GH₵30.00 has increased to GH₵50.00.



Madam Afia Konadu, a trader who sells plantain at Kejetia market told the Ghana News Agency during the tour, that high transportation cost had forced her to sell a bunch of plantains which was sold at GH₵30.00 during the month of March to GH₵50.00.



She said due to the increment in fuel prices in the country, the cars which bring food items from the hinterlands have also increased their transportation fares.



Madam Akyia Sakyi, a trader who sells vegetables like onions, pepper, garden eggs and other leafy vegetables said their prices had increased.

She said a bucket (small paint rubber) of tomatoes at the beginning of the year was sold at GH₵20.00 but was now selling at GH₵40.00.



She said the same goes for a box of tomatoes which was sold at GH₵400.00 which has now gone up to GH₵1,000.00.



A 25-kilogram bag of long grain rice had increased from GH₵150.00 to GH₵ 240.00, while three medium sizes of fresh yam which was sold at GH₵30.00, was now selling at GH₵12.00 per a tuber.



Prices of frozen fish (redfish) range from GH₵ 20.00 depending on the type and size.



Prices of a mini bag of cocoyam and cassava have also gone up, ranging from GH₵100.00 to GH₵150.00.



Both peppers (red and green) have increased with ‘Olonka’ tin going for GH₵5.00.

Prices of okra have increased with a medium basket going for GH₵30.00 and GH₵40.00 as compared to GH₵20.00 of the same quantity about a month ago.



A bag of beans had increased from GH₵300.00 to GH₵400.00.



The traders appealed to the government to consider reviewing the prices of petroleum products to help bring down food prices.



