Foreigners in Ghana treat employees anyhow, but Ghanaians succumb to it – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for Assin Central

Politician and Ghanaian lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, has berated Ghanaians for their lack of discipline, dishonesty, and corruption.

According to him, indiscipline and dishonesty is a trait that is imbibed in Ghanaians from birth. This he said is the reason foreigners who do business in the country take advantage of their employees.



He noted that despite the harsh treatment they receive from these foreigners, they still work under those conditions without rebelling.



Kennedy Agyapong topped up his argument with the fact that the direct opposite is unbelievable when an indigen gives people jobs. They tend to handle the job anyhow and even have some sense of entitlement to it.



“What has been inculcated in us from when we were born, makes us very bad people, very dishonest people until somebody uses a cane or harsh words on us, we don’t even realize that that is not the way to live as a human being.



“An example is these foreigners, the way they treat Ghanaian workers and they succumb to it and work but when you give them jobs, the way they treat their own, my sister, it is horrible. That is why the foreigners are succeeding. Imagine you are working with me, you’ve done something wrong and I fire you, you get the pastor coming to beg, the minister coming to beg, my mother coming to beg but when a Chinese fires you, nobody goes to him, when Indian fires you, nobody goes to him, Lebanese nobody goes to him,” he told Dentaa in 2021 on Odana Network on YouTube.

The lawmaker, who currently wants to become president, added that more often than not Ghanaians do not uphold discipline due to their over-empathetic attitude.



According to him, even though difficult, it is not impossible to change the narrative.



