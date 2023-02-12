Forex trading key solution to youth unemployment in Ghana - Financial Analyst

Forex trading

Source: Enam Apedo, Contributor

With Ghana’s rising unemployment rate, financial analyst and forex trading expert, Gifty Sika Annor has mentioned alternative solutions to mitigating the canker.

According to the President of the Women in forex initiative, the youth in Ghana are already exposed to the internet and can benefit greatly from the forex market thereby carving profitable career paths for themselves and improving the economy.



Speaking at the Love In the Market Charity Ball, under the theme; The Digital Skill Gap and The Future of Jobs in Africa, Gifty Sika Annor, noted that forex trading if properly mastered can deliver the youth from the claws of unemployment and boost the country’s GDP.



"We hope that this skill is mastered enough to have skills like analyzing for people outside the country. Because I have people in the country that are analyzing for foreign organizations outside the country and paid remotely.

"If we have a lot of the youth coming in, I think it will help. Some are able to teach others and are paid for teaching. There are a lot of career opportunities in the trading industry that are forgone because of ignorance but this project helps broaden the scopes," Sika Annor noted.



A beneficiary of the forex trading training, Pastor Frederick Quaicoe, stated that the trading of foreign currencies is the key to unlocking the potential of the Ghanaian youth. Adding that, the forex market is a free and large market that gives access to the global finance marketplace to trade and make good profit, opening countless opportunities for the youth in the country.



Speaking at the event, the Head of E-Banking at the Universal Merchant Bank, Dr. Myles Christian Hagan underscored the importance of being technologically adept to bridge the digital skills gap to meet the ever-rising standards of job opportunities.