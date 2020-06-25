Business News

Fuel Price Increment: Drivers don’t have any right to increase passengers - GPRTU

National Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kumah, has issued a word of caution to drivers who are planning to increase the number of passengers in their vehicles when fuel prices are increased.

According to him, drivers cannot in their own capacity decide to pick more passengers in this COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Mr. Kumah stated, any driver who attempts such an act will be dealt with accordingly.



“No driver has the authority to increase passengers. They cannot just do what they like. If fuel prices are increased, we’ll have to sit down and do some calculations before making any decisions. No driver should act on his own. He will be dealt with,” he stated.



He added the union has currently presented their petition to the president over the fuel price increment and as such drivers should exercise restraint.

“We have petitioned the president about the fuel prices and we are waiting for a response so drivers should remain calm,” he told GhanaWeb.



The GPRTU Chairman, also stated that a monitoring team will be going round every two weeks to ensure drivers are truly complying with the directive.



“Our monitoring team will be going round every two weeks and they will be asked to present a report on happenings at every bus station,” he stated.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.