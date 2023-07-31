Fuel prices to rise in first pricing window of August – COPEC

Fuel pump

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted a marginal increment in fuel prices in this pricing window.

According to the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, petrol and diesel prices are expected to see an increment of about 9% compared to the current prices at the pump.



The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is also expected to witness a 20 percent increment.



He stated that the increase in petroleum products is due to a hike in the price of petroleum products on the international market.



Duncan Amoah stated that crude also increased by 10.53 percent from the mean price of $75.85 per barrel to $83.84 per barrel.



Petrol is expected to sell at GH¢13.27 per litre at pumps whiles diesel would sell at GH¢13.93 per litre.

Previously, petrol was selling at GH¢ 12.45 per litre while diesel at GH¢ 12.55 per litre.



ESA/NOQ



