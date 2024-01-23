Further delay in announcing an increment in transport fares affecting our operations – GPRTU

File photo

A further delay in announcing an increment in transport fares is adversely affecting the operations of our members, Ghana Private Road and Transport Union has disclosed.

It maintained that the recent increment in spare parts and other accessories is having an untold effect on commercial drivers.



Godfred Abulbire, the General Secretary of the GPRTU said “Last year [2023], there were serious tax components that had affected all the spare parts, and the cost of spare parts has gone extremely up. Just this year, we had a direct correspondence from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) that they have revised all their taxes on commercial cars, taking effect in January. And whether we like it or not, all commercial cars will pay.”

The GPRTU has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reconsider the Emissions Levy Bill, which imposes an annual fee of GHC100 on petrol and diesel car owners starting in January 2024.



The government aims to promote environmentally friendly energy sources and climate-positive actions.