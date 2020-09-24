GCAA optimistic of financial recovery amid coronavirus pandemic - Charles Kraikue

Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

The Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is optimistic of a recovery on his outfits operational and financial losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ing. Charles Kraikue, the reopening of the country’s air borders on September 1, 2020 coupled with the resumption of 16 out of 30 airlines operating in Ghana, indicate a path towards revamping the aviation sector.



He made the comments after he was sworn-in as the Director General of the GCAA by the Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



“My first and immediate task as a member of the board is to work with the board to navigate our way out of this unimaginable crisis that has befallen us, which is the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.



“Although we have been hit very hard both operationally and financially, I am very glad to say that we are seeing the beginning of the end of this crisis and we are truly on our way to full recovery on the opening of our airport by the President,” he added.

Meanwhile, the GCAA and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) form part of seven State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) currently benefiting from a GH¢312 million fund set up by the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) to stabilize its operations.



The fund is intended to go towards paying workers’ remuneration as a result of the pandemic’s impact.



The credit facility is a government-guaranteed concessionary credit with a moratorium and would be available to ensure prompt salary payment by the (SOEs) for the next six months.