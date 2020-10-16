GCAA strike: Domestic airlines lost GH¢330,000 on Wednesday

All domestic flights in Ghana were cancelled following a strike action by workers of GCAA

Ghana’s two main domestic airlines lost an estimated US$60,000 (GH¢330,000) in potential revenue due to forced cancellation of flights at 3pm local time on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

All domestic flights in Ghana were cancelled following a strike action by workers of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) over encroachment of their land and perforating of underground cables at its La Wireless Station near the AU Village in Accra.



The two main domestic airline operators, Africa World Airlines (AWA) and Passion Air, all cancelled their Accra-Kumasi-Accra and Accra-Tamale-Accra flights after check-in due to the development.



Collectively, they cancelled two (2) flights scheduled for Tamale and four (4) flights scheduled for Kumasi.

An Accra-Tamale- Accra flight typically generates about US$15,000 per flight for the two airlines, while Accra-Kumasi- Accra flights generates about US$ 10,000.



GCAA staff has since called off the strike. Normal operations resumed on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare intervened.