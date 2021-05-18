GCB Bank moves financial and benchmark indices up

The GSE Financial Index moved up by 5.98 points (+0.32%)

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index advanced by 3.29 points (+0.13%) due to an upward price movement in GCB Bank (+2.63%) to close at 2,578.63 with a year-to-date return 32.81%.



The market capitalization inched up by 0.06% to settle at GH¢60.98 billion.



The GSE Financial Index moved up by 5.98 points (+0.32%) to close the session at 1,895.25 with a year-to-date return of 6.31% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,431.10 with a year-to-date return of -15.88%.

A total of 2,040,993 shares valued at GH¢9,169,180 changed hands from 4,742,593 shares valued at GH¢4,949,910 in the previous session.



GCB Bank dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 67.72% of the total volumes traded and 76.63% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.