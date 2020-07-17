Business News

GECA calls for investment in the electrical industry

Nana Addo Tetebo , National President of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA)

The National President of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA), Nana Addo Tetebo has called on the government to promote investment in the electrical industry as part of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the country because most electrical products use in the country are imported and due to the closure of borders, it has become difficult to get materials for implementing any serious electrical contract in the country.



Nana Tetebo said, even though there are local cable producing companies the other items needed to combine with the cables to work are not produced in the country and investors need to be encouraged to invest in those areas.



Nana Tetebo who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) in an interview said the pandemic has affected their work because contracts are not being offered to their members, those who have old contracts to complete are stacked as a result of lack of materials because they can’t import.

He appealed to the government to pay all companies who have supplied materials to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Power Distribution Services(PDS) because as it stands now they owe their creditors and they are being chased every day to settle their debts.



“It is not prudent for electrical contractors to go on demonstration at this time, however, when the worst happens we would have no option than to go on demonstration”, he stressed.



Nana Tetebo commended the government for making available an amount of GH¢600 million as a stimulus package for businesses, however, he urged the government to Fast track the payment of the money so that their members who are qualified could also benefit.

