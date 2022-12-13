GEPA recognizes agro-commodities trading firm for sterling contributions

The management of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited after the ceremony

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Ghana's topmost agro-commodities trading firm, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, has received five top awards, including the prestigious President's Gold Award for the export of shea nuts, from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

The coveted Awards were presented to the Tema-based Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited at the 29th and 30th President's National Awards for Export Achievement 2019 and 2020.



The 29th and 30th President's National Awards ceremony was organized by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority in Accra on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



Kingdom Exim Ghana won the Silver Category - Export for Cashew Nut and Soya bean. The company also received the award for the 2020 Platinum Category - Hall of Fame and a number of its executives received individual Awards.



The company was inducted into the Hall of Fame for its "consistent excellence in the export of Cashew nuts", a citation presented to it reads. The citation further reads: "You play a leading role in supplying and exporting quality agro products in West Africa. Your current top position in the agricultural sector due to your outstanding services and delivery over the last decade."



Receiving the top five awards on behalf of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited were the overall chief executive officer, overall managing director and top management executives of the company.

Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, in an interaction with the media, attributed the success of Kingdom Exim Ghana to the effective collaboration between farmers and clients of the company.



Managing Director of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Dr. Immanuel Rajamani, said the company would continue to maintain the healthy relationship between Kingdom Exim Ghana and farmers. He also said the company would continue to adhere to international best practices for the trading of agro commodities.







A citation presented to Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited at the Awards ceremony read: "You play a leading role in supply and exporting quality agro products in West Africa."



According to the Citation, "you were presented with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Mayor's excellence award in 2019 because of your contribution towards the education, health, sports, and environmental sustenance of the Metropolitan Assembly."

It added "You have a high level of export proceeds repatriation."



The Citation further stated that "In recognition of this outstanding achievement, the President's National Awards for Export Achievement 2019, Gold Division for the Export of Shea Nuts is hereby conferred on Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.



