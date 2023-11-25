GFL welcomes Mahama's 24-hour economy policy

Abraham Koomson, General Secretary of GFL

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has expressed elation over former President Mahama's commitment to implementing an economic policy aimed at revitalising collapsed industries to generate more employment opportunities.

The federation, representing various sectors, has welcomed the proposal, citing the historical success of a three-shift system in manufacturing industries during the 70s up to the early 90s.



The General Secretary of GFL, Mr Abraham Koomson, expressed the federation's commitment to the 24-hour Economy in a statement.



According to the statement, during this period, the three-shift system played a pivotal role in providing jobs for thousands of workers.



However, the federation lamented that the systemic failures of subsequent economic policies led to the decline of these industries, resulting in extensive job layoffs.



The statement added that many investors subsequently redirected their capital to more business-friendly environments in other African countries, exacerbating unemployment in the country.



In response to the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) proposed policy of reintroducing the three-shift system, the federation pledged its support.



The federation believes that the effective implementation of measures to combat smuggling, piracy of locally manufactured products, and the removal of burdensome taxes could lead to a resurgence of local industries, thereby creating much-needed employment opportunities, the statement argued.

The statement noted that the federation is optimistic that a revived manufacturing sector, coupled with targeted measures, will enable the fulfillment of the objectives outlined in the proposed 24/7 policy.



The statement urged the focus on addressing key challenges such as smuggling, piracy. It said taxation is seen as a crucial step in creating an environment conducive to the growth and sustainability of local industries.



The statement went to list factories operating with reduced labour such as:



- VALCO



- ALU WORKS



- STEELWORKS



- ATL

- GTP



- JTL



- other industries in Tema /Accra



- PRINTEX



- LEVER BROS



- NESTLE



- ALU WORKS

CLOSED DOWN:



-GTMC



- TTL



- GIHOC 17 SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES



- GARMENT INDUSTRIES IN ACCRA, SPINTEX



SANYO



AKASANOMA

STATE FISHING



GHAIP/TOR



FOOD COMPLEX