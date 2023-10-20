GFZA to explore global sustainability trends, environmental regulations and standards - CEO

Free Zones CEO, Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr. with other panelists at the World Investment Forum

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr. has indicated that many Free Zones enterprises are facing increasing pressures to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

He explained that the pressure to go green in production and provision of services among Free Zones enterprises aims to reduce their carbon foot prints as well as looking at carbon credits in future.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the ongoing World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, the GFZA boss said the move falls in line with Sustainable Development Goals - SDG - 7 and 13.



He however shared that the Ghana Free Zones Authority will continue to explore global sustainability trends, environmental regulations and standards in line with best practices.



He further stated that, “as a government regulator, the GFZA has also passed a regulation; L.I 1834, to exempt Timber and plastic manufacturing firms from getting licensed. The GFZA as a regulator continues to explore Global Sustainability Trends, Environmental Regulations and Standards, to model its Special Economic Zones using best practices especially in the area of waste management and alternative source of energy for production.”



The panel discussion, which took place on October 19, 2023 during the Forum was on the theme; “Supply Chains - The Road Ahead - 2023 Challenging Questions”



The panel discussed the continued backlogs, workers shortages, growing cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, extreme weather, the pressure to go green amongst other topics affecting global supply chains.

Amb. Oquaye Jnr. was co-paneled by Daniil Algulyan, Deputy Chairman-VEB, RF-Russia, Sameer Sortur, Regional Director GCC, Founder Institute-UAE, Isamu Koyama, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director-Innovation Park GIA-Japan and Sonya Janahi-Board Member of Bahrain-Chamber of Commerce.



The session was moderated by Lauren Holtmeier, Editor Global Data, UAE and attended by businessmen, trade and policy heads from the U.N, Trade organizations and governmental representatives from the UAE and around the world.



Meanwhile, the Ghana team was represented by Ms. Anita Quashie, Head, Marketing and Investment Promotion, and Mr. Louis Appiah, Compliance Officer at GFZA.



Also, in attendance were; Mr. Ebo Quayson, Minister Plenipotentiary, Ghana Permanent Mission UN, WTO and other International Organisations, Geneva, Switzerland and Mr. Wasif Yusif Biyo, a private businessman from Ghana.



MA