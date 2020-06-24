Business News

GHATOF calls on government to improve state of tourism centres

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), the umbrella body of all the private tourism and hospitality associations such as Ghana Hotels Association, Tourism Society of Ghana, and several other associations, is calling on the government to immediately improve on tourist sites across the country.

According to the Federation, which has been working tirelessly to improve on service quality of the industry to ensure growth and development, it has observed with keen interest the deplorable nature of some tourism infrastructure spread across the country.



A statement signed by the President of the Federation, Bella Ayayee Abu stated that, based on this, the federation, together with some partners, has embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements to understand the dynamics of the situation.



“With sponsorship from the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund and its Development Partners DANIDA and USAID, several engagements were carried out across the country. The federation by this release would like to draw the government’s attention to some key challenges confronting the sector particularly:

I. State of physical and soft infrastructure of the sector II. Inadequate investment in the tourism sector III. Ghana as a high cost destination IV. Poor tourism support services at our sites V. Lack of professionalism and service quality



“Based on the above critical issues the federation is calling on the government and all stakeholders to ensure tourism is well developed to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry and contribute to the economy,” the release added.

