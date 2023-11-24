GIPC embarks on regional sensitisation tour in the Eastern Region

Participants of the business forum

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is embarking on a regional sensitization tour in the Eastern Region.

The event to be held from November 20 to 24, 2023 is under the theme, "Grow in Ghana, Grow with Ghana".



The tour aims to promote investment opportunities in the Eastern Region and provide on-the-spot assistance to businesses in the region.



The GIPC's sensitization tour in the region focuses on educating stakeholders about the GIPC's role in promoting investment in Ghana, highlighting the untapped economic potential and opportunities in the Eastern Region, and encouraging MMDAs and traditional authorities to make land available for investment purposes.



Additionally, it is also aimed at gathering firsthand information from companies in the region about challenges they face and providing on-the-spot assistance for registration as well as facilitating the development and packaging of new investment projects for promotion.



The highlight of the tour was a high-level business forum held at the



Mac-Dic Royal Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 am which brought together potential investors, government officials, and businesses from the Eastern Region to explore investment opportunities and partnerships as well as sensitize the business community about the GIPC's activities and services.

The ongoing regional sensitisation tour is a key initiative to promote investment and economic growth in all sixteen regions across the country.



Kwame Kesse-Agyepong, Deputy Director in Charge of the Investor Services Division at GIPC during his presentation, centered on the activities of the GIPC which include joint ventures, profiling of projects for investors as well as facilitating investments.



Enumerating some of the challenges confronting the business sector in Ghana, Mr. Kesse-Agyepong identified financing as a key challenge confronting the expansion of businesses. To address the problem, business owners were presented with an opportunity to engage Exim Bank established by law to offer financial assistance to businesses.



They were also presented with the opportunity to register with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) for the necessary support.



On his part, John Donker, Chief Director at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, expressed optimism in the potential of the Eastern Region, adding that the GIPC was ready to package the various investment opportunities available in the region to drive investment to assist the domestic businesses to grow, expand and develop.



He stressed that local businesses were important as their activities generated wealth for the MMDAs, the region, and the country as a whole and tasked the participants to contribute effectively to the deliberations of the meeting to ensure its objective is realized.

He encouraged the various MDAs to identify developmental projects in their respective districts that can be comfortably marketed by the GPC as a PPP to enhance the overall development of their respective districts and the region.



According to him, each municipal and district assembly needs to fashion out and articulate clearly its investment developmental plans for its local business enterprises to buy into and thereby prepare conducive grounds for expansion through the necessary partnerships.



About the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC):



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is Ghana's foremost investment promotion agency. The GIPC’s mandate is to attract, promote, and facilitate investment in Ghana. The GIPC provides a range of services to investors, including investment facilitation, business advisory services, and market research.