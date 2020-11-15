GIPC to hold first-ever Diaspora Business Breakfast Meeting

Following the success of the Year of Return initiative, it has become necessary for the government to explore various means of harnessing opportunities within the diaspora community.

It is on this premise that the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Year of Return Secretariat are collaborating to hold a one-day forum on maximizing the gains within that space.



The meeting dubbed Diaspora Business Breakfast Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



The meeting according to the GIPC is expected to be a convergence of diasporas with skills, technical know-how, and capital, who are ready and willing to invest in the Ghanaian economy to support the Government of Ghana’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and also re-integrate members of the diaspora into the Ghanaian economy.

Key among the topics to be discussed will include opportunities for Diaspora Direct Investment, government policies that will impact positively the doing of business in Ghana as well as how Diaspora Direct Investment will add to the development of a contemporary and knowledge-based economy.



The meeting will be graced by the presence of the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Mr. Yofi Grant as well as other stakeholders from the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.