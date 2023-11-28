GNBCC and partners to equip SMEs competences

This training is designed to help SMEs upgrade their business skills

Source: GNBCC

The Ghana Netherlands Business and Cultural Council (GNBCC) in collaboration with the Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAGH), The Africa Trade Academy (ATA), and the Maastricht School of Management (MSM) are collaborating to provide Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs in Ghana’s horticultural and cocoa products value chain the opportunity to upgrade their business competences in Accra.

This training is designed to help SMEs upgrade their business skills and knowledge to better compete in the global market. The training will cover a wide range of topics which includes Value Chain Analysis, Agribusiness Development and Export.



Mr. Tjalling Wiarda, General Manager, GNBCC, said the training sessions are spread out over five training weeks which will take place during the course of February next year until August 2024 in Accra. Each training week is divided into three evenings which include Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday over a period of three and a half hours. The first training will take place from the 13th to 15th of February.



He added that the setup will give participants the opportunity to attend the training session after work without having to leave their businesses for days in a row. Besides the face-to-face training sessions, there will be individual coaching sessions, written feedback on action plan assignments, and business visits among others.

Meanwhile, the training is specifically developed for professionals who either own a firm in the horticulture or cocoa sector or a management positions in such firms. One needs to write a one-page personal letter that explains his or her motivation to take part in the training and ability to make time to attend all training sessions with a deposit fee of GHC1500 which will be returned after completion of the training.



All motivational letters should be channeled to naa@gnbcc.net or naana@gnbcc.net before the 8th of December to be eligible to be selected for the training opportunity.



This training is part of the Orange Knowledge Programme (OP) which is funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed by Nuffic. For more information, visit https://gnbcc.net/News/Item/6401.