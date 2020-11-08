GNPC Foundation to train over 4,000 youth in extractive, oil and gas sectors

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation Dr. Dominic Eduah says the Foundation will spend US$4 million to develop and train over 4,000 Ghanaian youth to serve as next generation of extractive and petrochemical workers.

Speaking in Western Region’s city of Takoradi to premiere the Foundation’s documentary to chronicle its achievement, he emphasised that the four million dollars would be given to four universities in Ghana to develop strategic human resources to fill gaps in the upstream and extractive sectors



Dr. Dominic Eduah noted that technology continues to define the extractive sector, hence the need to train and develop the youth in the areas of science, technology and research



“Mr Chairman, as technology continues to define the extractive sector and shape the industry, it has become imperative, now more than ever, to continue to support standardized training for Ghanaians. As a Foundation, we take a more holistic approach to shore up skills development and this has informed the rolling out of several interventions to ensure Ghana raises the human capacity needs of the oil and gas industry.

The Foundation has offered over 4,000 scholarships for undergraduate and post-graduate studies in Ghanaian tertiary institutions and committed some four million dollars over a period of four (4) years for the establishment of Professorial Chairs in four (4) Ghanaian public universities – University of Ghana, KNUST, UCC and UMaT – to support research and human capacity development in Ghana’s mining, oil and gas sector.”



He told the identifiable groups including chiefs, local assembly officials, members of parliament, businesses, public and private institutions, students and the general public that the GNPC Foundation has so far received approval this month to pay 400 masters providing vocational skills training for some youth across the Western Region in partnership with Aseda Foundation.



The Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, PIAC, Noble Wadzah, was full of praise for the Foundation for the number projects undertaken and challenged to continue to use funds made available judiciously.