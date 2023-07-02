7
Business

GNPC, VRA and other SOEs owe $2.4 billion - Deputy Energy Minister

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo has revealed that Bulk Oil Storage And Transportation Co Ltd (BOST), Volta River Authority (VRA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), Ghana Grid Company Limited – (GRIDCo), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Bui Power Authority owe their creditors $2.4 billion dollars.

According to the deputy minister, Deloitte publication in May 2023 indicates that as of December 2021, these State-Owned Enterprises owed their creditors who are mainly stakeholders, SOEs IPPs and fuel Suppliers in the power supply value Chain.

The minister made this revelation on the floor of Parliament while answering questions in parliament posed by the Member of Parliament for Bongo constituency Edward Bawa.

The MP sought to know the total indebtedness of the State-Owned Enterprises named above and who their creditors are.

Source: happyghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
