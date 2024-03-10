GPHA begins process of developing a maritime single-window system

The GPHA building

Source: GNA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has begun processes to develop a maritime single-window system to manage vessel traffic.

Mr Michael Achagwe Luguje, the Director General of GPHA, said the maritime single window would also help in managing the working relationship with other key stakeholders in the clearance chain.



Mr Luguje, who revealed this during GPHA’s media forum, said it would add up to the existing Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and the paperless port clearance system, which have altogether given a major facelift to port transactions.



Touching on port clearance in 2023, he said even though cargo handled by the ports of Ghana last year was a million tonnes short of the 2022 figures, the GPHA did not relent on its mission to retool the ports.



He said this was evident in the gains made in that year when it came to the acquisition of modern state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, which included new marine crafts, cranes, reach stackers, and forklifts, among others.



He said a lot of progress was made in the various infrastructural projects, indicating that MPS Terminal 3 saw a fleet of 15 state-of-the-art gantry cranes delivered at the terminal in addition to the commencement of civil works for a 270,000-square-metre area, which would expand the terminal’s footprint from 100 hectares to an impressive 127 hectares.



According to the GPHA boss, this investment had already translated into the direct call of the world’s biggest vessels at the Tema port.

Mr Luguje said that the much-awaited multi-purpose and container terminal had been completed in Takoradi and operated by indigenous firm, Atlantic Terminal Services Limited and Turkish firm Yilport Holdings.



The director general revealed that the oil and gas terminal was expected to be completed before the end of 2024.



He revealed that the ultra-modern Dry Bulk Terminal at the Port of Takoradi had also been fitted with modern conveyor systems and eco-hoppers to augment the port’s capacity to handle increased volumes of bauxite, manganese, clinker, gypsum, limestone, and other varieties of bulk cargoes significant to everyday domestic and industrial use.



He indicated that the initiatives in Takoradi were part of the GPHA’s master plan to diversify the service offerings of the various ports to cater for the growing demand.



He said the Keta Port project remained a priority of the GPHA and government and was currently in its environmental, social, and impact assessment stage.



He said his outfit was doing its best to make the ports the preferred choice in West and Central Africa, hence the need for importers and exporters to continue to keep faith with them.