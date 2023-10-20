GPHA cushions economic operators in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger

General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Esther Gyebi-Donkor

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has put in place some measures to cushion economic operators in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger who import through the Ports of Ghana.

The measures are aimed at encouraging more transit cargo through the ports of Ghana and also reducing costs at the ports.



Disclosing the measures to the economic operators in Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou, the General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Esther Gyebi-Donkor disclosed that GPHA has hedged the fluctuation between the dollar and the cedi for the transit trade.



Mrs. Gyebi-Donkor said another step the Port Authority has taken to relieve the transistors as far as cost is concerned, is the volume-based rebate.



She also stated the number of rent-free days for dangerous cargo has been considered by the Authority.



“The 5-day rent-free period was a problem for them and they have been complaining all these years but because we want our partnership to grow we have considered and made it 10 days now,” Mrs. Gyebi-Donkor announced.

According to her, the Port Authority continues to satisfy its transit customers by providing land and warehouses for them so they can plan better. She said the Port of Tema and Takoradi have drafts that can take any kind of vessel for all cargo types and urged the economic operators to use them for their imports.



In order to improve the service delivery to them, she averred that the Port Authority has procured equipment to improve the delivery of cargo to them.



“Recently the Port Authority brought it 27 tele trucks, 2 mobile cranes and we are also expecting 10 top lifters very soon all towards making available the equipment we use to deliver cargo to you,” she said.



She stated that the Integrated Customs Management System which is being operated by Ghana Link at the ports is facilitating the clearance of goods to them.



The Port Authority, she added has provided two truck parks for the transistors to park there and complete their documentation in Tema and Paga.