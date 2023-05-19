0
GPRTU asks drivers to halt 10% transport fare reduction

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked drivers across the country to halt the proposed 10 percent reduction of transport fares for now.

The union has told its members to continue charging existing fares.

On May 15, 2023, there was a directive for transport fares to be reduced by 10 percent.

However, the directive was met with massive opposition from the drivers who claimed it would be unfair to them.

In an interaction with GhanaWeb’s Stella Dziedzorm Sogli, the drivers lamented the increasing cost of living in the country.

According to them, the prices of other goods and services have not changed in the last year, therefore, it will be unfair to ask them to reduce their fares.

One of the drivers said: “When petrol prices went to 23 cedis, pure water was selling at 50 pesewas, today petrol is selling at 12 cedis but pure water is still 50 pesewas. You can’t tell drivers to now reduce their fares.”

In that light the Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abass Imoro noted that, “There was a problem which came out with the reduction of 10%, so we said there should be cease-fire. We are pleading with the general public to continue with the old fares till our leadership meets on Monday to look at the way forward.”





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
