0
Menu
Business

GPRTU introduces 'MYGHTAXI' digital platform to support taxis, trotros

GPRTU Logo Ghana Private Road Transport Union logo

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A new digital platform, MYGHTAXI has been launched for commercial vehicles across the country.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is providing the digital platform in partnership with a technology solution provider in the country for commercial taxis and trotro drivers.

The digital platform falls in line with the GPRTU’s quest to improve operations of transport business operators across the country and to provide good customer service to customers.

The platform is expected to support commercial drivers to discharge their services using technology.

A statement issued by the GPRTU, introducing the digital platform, urged drivers under it, “to download freely the GHTAXI DRIVER application from Google play or Apple store, and subsequently register by following the steps provided by the application.”

Applications will be approved by the technical staff after the team “verifies” the “documentation process” of drivers.

The GPRTU, therefore, urged “every single individual to help promote the MYGHTAXI digital platform.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup