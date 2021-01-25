GRA, NIA to implement merger of ‘Ghana Card’ ID with TIN from April 1

The move is intended to allow taxpayers to use their ‘Ghana Card’ ID for tax-related purposes

The Ghana Revenue Authority says it is working in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) towards merging the unique ID number of the ‘Ghana Card’ to be replaced with the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

According to the Commissioner of the Authority, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the measure which will take effect from April 1, 2021, is intended to allow taxpayers to use their ‘Ghana Card’ ID for tax-related purposes.



Addressing journalists at a media soiree held in Accra on January 22, the GRA Commissioner explained, “this replacement of identification will enable the organisations to share important data and also help identify and rope ineligible taxpayers, especially in the informal sector.



“Taxpayers will also not spend time in acquiring TINs as they will use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes,” he pointed.



Rev. Owusu-Amoah however outlined some strategies his outfit intends to undertake in order to achieve its set-out revenue target of GH¢60 billion for 2021.

He said the authority has from January 1, 2021, introduced a New Excise Tax Stamps with enhanced security features which render it difficult to produce duplicates.



“The GRA had adopted strict measures for the distribution and monitoring of the stamps to ensure that only recognized manufacturers and importers of excisable products receive them and that they are all duly accounted for.”



He however added the old and new stamps would still remain in circulation until the old stamps are out of stock.



On the e-commerce market, the GRA Commissioner-General says there will be vigorous efforts to ramp up the revenue generation of stakeholders in the sector.



“This sector has been a challenge over the years for the Authority, but this year [2021], we are providing staff with the requisite training to enable them identify players in the sector for tax purposes,” he assured.